Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Declines By 42.5%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Banner Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNNR. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 32.8% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 195,155 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNNR stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.89. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,913. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

