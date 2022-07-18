Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Decreases By 37.1%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
CHEK stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 374,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.49.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
