Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 36.2%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.48. 115,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($52.70) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($63.20) to €56.70 ($56.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($63.66) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.