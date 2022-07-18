Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 36.2%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.48. 115,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.19.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($52.70) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($63.20) to €56.70 ($56.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($63.66) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
