Short Interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Grows By 78.5%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 948,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 2,070,544 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 1,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,324,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 1,260,697 shares in the last quarter. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,054,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of DocGo by 7,295.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,043,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DocGo stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,090. DocGo has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.