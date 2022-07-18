Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Drops By 42.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.7 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
ELEZF remained flat at $17.76 during midday trading on Monday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.
About Endesa
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endesa (ELEZF)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.