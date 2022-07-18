Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Drops By 42.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.7 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

ELEZF remained flat at $17.76 during midday trading on Monday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

