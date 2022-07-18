Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Drops By 28.9%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,883. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.