Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Drops By 28.9%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,883. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
