Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Declines By 45.5%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.8% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
FORTY remained flat at $102.95 on Monday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
