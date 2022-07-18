Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Declines By 29.6%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,204,000 after purchasing an additional 787,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after buying an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,018,000 after buying an additional 573,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,817,000 after buying an additional 285,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,417. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

