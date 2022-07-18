Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Drops By 29.4%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.12. 6,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,153. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

