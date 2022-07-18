Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Declines By 32.6%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,300 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 3,423,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.1 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.26. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,130. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

