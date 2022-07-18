Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Declines By 32.6%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,300 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 3,423,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.1 days.
Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.26. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,130. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
