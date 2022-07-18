Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Grows By 37.7%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 123,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 499,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Healthcare Triangle Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of HCTI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.35.
Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Healthcare Triangle
About Healthcare Triangle
Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Triangle (HCTI)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.