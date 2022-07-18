Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Declines By 40.0%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 65,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,876. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average is $129.53. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $190.43.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.
