Short Interest in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Declines By 31.1%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 144,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Horizon Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

In other news, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 134,896 shares of company stock valued at $336,641 in the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Horizon Global

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.