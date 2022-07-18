Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Expands By 88.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,400 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 965,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.0 days.

Inpex Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of IPXHF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.06. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790. Inpex has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

