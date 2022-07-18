Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Expands By 88.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,400 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 965,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.0 days.
Inpex Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of IPXHF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.06. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790. Inpex has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.
About Inpex
