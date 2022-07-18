Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Declines By 33.5%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jones Soda Stock Down 2.9 %

JSDA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 65,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,767. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

