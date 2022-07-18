Short Interest in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Drops By 39.9%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $423.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.36. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

