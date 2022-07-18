Short Interest in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Expands By 63.4%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 2.3 %

About Legacy Housing

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,482. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $312.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.