Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Declines By 44.4%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 738,700 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 1,329,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.6 days.
Mirvac Group Trading Up 4.8 %
Mirvac Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202. Mirvac Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
