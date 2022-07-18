Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Drops By 37.0%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NANX remained flat at $3.20 during trading hours on Monday. 3,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 million, a PE ratio of 160.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

