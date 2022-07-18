Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Drops By 37.0%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NANX remained flat at $3.20 during trading hours on Monday. 3,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 million, a PE ratio of 160.08 and a beta of 1.39.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
