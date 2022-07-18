Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Drops By 42.5%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 15.8 %

NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,171. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Trading of NLS Pharmaceutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

