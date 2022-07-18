Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Declines By 50.0%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.92. 8,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.