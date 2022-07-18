Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Drops By 36.4%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 313,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,546. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

