Short Interest in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Drops By 30.0%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PTNR traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Partner Communications

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTNR. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

