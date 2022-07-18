Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Grows By 40.8%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PetroTal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

