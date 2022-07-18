Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Grows By 40.8%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PetroTal Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
About PetroTal
