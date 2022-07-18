Short Interest in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Decreases By 41.1%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radware by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after purchasing an additional 860,799 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDWR traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. Radware has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.70, a PEG ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

