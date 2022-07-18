Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Declines By 44.7%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAFRY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Safran from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from €120.00 ($120.00) to €134.00 ($134.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

SAFRY stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,920. Safran has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

