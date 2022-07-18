Short Interest in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Declines By 29.0%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSAA. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,830,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 91.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,443,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 690,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,355,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 471,743 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 107.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,249,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 648,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,159,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 896,871 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

