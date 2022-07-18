Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expands By 37.4%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ERIC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $2,587,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

