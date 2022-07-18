Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Drops By 39.3%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $44.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

