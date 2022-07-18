Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Drops By 39.3%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $44.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $66.00.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGNF)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.