Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.55

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Showa Denko K.K. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter.

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

