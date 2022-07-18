Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 3.3 %

SMMNY stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.34. 74,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($67.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($71.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.03.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

