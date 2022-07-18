Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sierra Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sierra Metals stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.67. 2,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.64. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.83 million. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading

