Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,194 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.99. 81,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

