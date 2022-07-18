Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 86.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 29.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 119,792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,434,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,756 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,320 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

