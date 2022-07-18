Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Equifax comprises 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFX opened at $193.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.07.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.43.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

