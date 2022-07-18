Signaturefd LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,891. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

