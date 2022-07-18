Signaturefd LLC Sells 317 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $532.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

