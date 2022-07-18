Signaturefd LLC Sells 528 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.54.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

