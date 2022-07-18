Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($111.11) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.23% from the company’s current price.

WAF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($80.81) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($90.91) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Siltronic Stock Up 2.7 %

FRA WAF traded up €1.80 ($1.82) on Monday, hitting €68.65 ($69.34). 35,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €80.35 and a 200-day moving average of €96.36. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($53.54) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($154.75).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

