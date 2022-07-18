Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHR. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $20,444,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,276 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.30. 13,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,504. The company has a current ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

