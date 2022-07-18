Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 203,461 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. 134,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,630,506. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.