Silver Lake Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $35.93. 19,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,928. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

