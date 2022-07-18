Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 182.4% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ETN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.