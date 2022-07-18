Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,264 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 114,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

