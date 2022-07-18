Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

