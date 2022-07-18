Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

