Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 581 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,597.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in InterDigital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,943. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

