SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SILVERspac during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 110,803 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SILVERspac during the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SILVERspac during the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Price Performance

SLVR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,333. SILVERspac has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.