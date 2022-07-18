SIR Royalty Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$13.73 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.92.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

