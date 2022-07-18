SIR Royalty Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$13.73 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.92.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
