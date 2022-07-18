SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 29th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$13.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.92. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.39 and a 52 week high of C$14.26. The company has a market cap of C$115.00 million and a P/E ratio of 16.95.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.